Senator Reed Calls for Comprehensive Action to Combat Microplastic Pollution

Microplastics have become an omnipresent pollutant, infiltrating oceans, lakes, rivers, and streams worldwide. The persistent issue of plastic pollution, now at a crisis level, has prompted U.S. Senator Jack Reed to advocate for a coordinated approach at local, federal, and global levels to address the growing threat.

On the shores of Narragansett Bay, Senator Reed stood with representatives from Save The Bay, the University of Rhode Island (URI), and Roger Williams University (RWU) to highlight the dangers posed by microplastics. These tiny particles, less than 5 millimeters in diameter, are formed when plastic waste breaks down and are now found in everything from waterways to household dust. They pose significant risks to water quality, human and animal health, and the stability of ecosystems.

“Microplastics represent a large-scale global problem that demands comprehensive action,” Senator Reed said. He emphasized the need for increased research, regulation, and collaborative efforts to protect public health and the environment. “We must reduce plastic usage and pollution to safeguard the health of our communities and our planet.”

Researchers from URI have discovered more than 1,000 tons of microplastics embedded in the top two inches of Narragansett Bay’s floor, a disturbing accumulation over just the last two decades. Globally, the World Bank reports that each person generates approximately 1.6 pounds of plastic waste daily.

Senator Reed, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has secured significant federal funding to combat this issue. This includes $1.69 million for RWU to study pollutants in air, soil, and water and $1 million for URI to trace the flow of plastic particles through the environment. The goal is to develop innovative solutions to reduce plastic waste and pollution.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has made strides in encouraging global cooperation to address plastic pollution,” Reed noted. He also highlighted the administration’s recent government-wide strategy to curb plastic pollution, which includes developing standardized methods for measuring microplastics to better regulate their presence in food and water.

Topher Hamblett, executive director of Save The Bay, praised Reed’s efforts, noting that volunteers have increasingly encountered plastic debris along Rhode Island’s shores. “Plastic pollution is harming marine life and people, making Senator Reed’s initiatives vital for our state,” Hamblett said.

At Roger Williams University, Associate Professor Lillian Jeznach emphasized the importance of ongoing research. “Microplastic pollution in Rhode Island is still largely unquantified,” Jeznach said. “Our work will help develop technical, social, and policy solutions to strengthen our coastal communities and set a model for national and global innovation.”

The URI Plastics Initiative, supported by federal and private funding, is also playing a key role. Assistant Professor Jaime M. Ross, Ph.D., noted that the initiative has brought together local and international experts to address plastic pollution’s global impact. “We are training the next generation of researchers to tackle this pressing issue,” Ross said.

The Biden Administration is now negotiating a binding international treaty on plastic pollution with over 100 other nations. Senator Reed is also pushing for domestic measures, including reducing the use of harmful plastics, standardizing microplastic testing methods, increasing transparency about chemicals in plastics, and encouraging the development of safer, sustainable materials.

Reed and the researchers also provided practical tips for individuals to reduce their exposure to microplastics, such as switching from single-use plastic bottles to refillable alternatives, avoiding plastic food containers in dishwashers, and using wood cutting boards instead of plastic.

As the global community grapples with the challenges posed by microplastics, coordinated efforts like those led by Senator Reed may be crucial in turning the tide on this environmental crisis.

