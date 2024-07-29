Obituary: Brian Francis Conley (1956-2024)

Brian Francis Conley, aged 68, passed away on July 8, 2024, in Deerfield Beach, FL. Born on February 5, 1956 in Winchester, MA. Brian was a man who loved life and lived it to the fullest, embracing the joys of both winter and summer.

A graduate of Winchester High School and Syracuse University, Brian’s professional life was as vibrant and varied as his personal interests. He was a business owner (Conley Sales), worked for Killington Ski Resort, and was an Aquatics Director at Stage Neck Inn Resort. He also dedicated part of his career to serving as an EMT and Medical Diagnostic Technician, demonstrating his commitment to helping others.

Brian was an avid skier and sailor, spending winters skiing at Killington Vermont Ski Resort and summers sailing in Newport, Rhode Island. His love for these activities was more than just hobbies; they were integral parts of his life that brought him and his friends immense joy and happiness.

He leaves behind his siblings Patricia Conley, Kathleen Conley, Kevin Conley, Eileen Conley-Cabrera and Tim Conley. In addition, he leaves behind his son Christopher Poulos of Olympia Washington along with his sister in-laws Karen Conley and Rikki Conley. He is fondly remembered as Uncle Brian by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and Edward Conley.

Brian will be remembered as a man who was happiest when surrounded by friends on the slopes or sailing the waters. His spirit and enthusiasm for life will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

