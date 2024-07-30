Preservation Society honors five with Antiquarian and Laurel Awards

At its Annual Meeting held on June 13 at The Elms, the Preservation Society of Newport County celebrated the contributions of five remarkable individuals who have played significant roles in the organization’s success.

Bernard Gewirz, a philanthropist with a longstanding commitment to various causes and a dedicated supporter of the Preservation Society for over three decades, received the prestigious Antiquarian Award. This accolade is the highest honor bestowed by the Society, recognizing individuals who have made exceptional contributions to its mission. Gewirz’s notable contributions include the establishment of The Bernard and Sarah Gewirz Endowment in 2019, which aims to secure a sustainable future for the Society’s house museums, landscapes, and educational initiatives.

Gewirz joins a distinguished group of previous Antiquarian Award recipients, a list that includes renowned figures such as Jacqueline Kennedy, Doris Duke, John Nicholas Brown, Harold Stirling Vanderbilt, and Julian Fellowes.

Additionally, the Preservation Society presented its annual Laurel Awards to the following individuals:

Horticulture: Chris Fletcher of Bartlett Tree Experts was honored for his 28 years of dedicated service in caring for the Society’s arboretum, which boasts 1,700 specimen trees across 88 acres. His expertise has been vital in maintaining and nurturing these landscapes.

Chris Fletcher of Bartlett Tree Experts was honored for his 28 years of dedicated service in caring for the Society’s arboretum, which boasts 1,700 specimen trees across 88 acres. His expertise has been vital in maintaining and nurturing these landscapes. Artisanship: Gerry Campbell of Newport Window Restoration received recognition for his company’s meticulous craftsmanship. Over the years, Campbell’s team has expertly restored nearly 500 original windows and doors in the Society’s historic properties.

Gerry Campbell of Newport Window Restoration received recognition for his company’s meticulous craftsmanship. Over the years, Campbell’s team has expertly restored nearly 500 original windows and doors in the Society’s historic properties. Volunteerism: Jane Cary and Jane Gamber were celebrated for their invaluable contributions to The Newport Flower Show. Their commitment and expertise in managing the judging process have been instrumental in the event’s success and its growing national reputation.

The Preservation Society of Newport County is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts, and social history of the area. The Society manages 11 historic properties, seven of which are designated as National Historic Landmarks, representing over 250 years of American architectural and social history.

For further details, please visit www.NewportMansions.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

