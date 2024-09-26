Obituary: Brittani Elyse Fleury (1988-2024)

Brittani Elyse Fleury, 36, of Warwick, RI, passed away September 17, 2024, in Providence, RI after a 14-month battle with Stage IV, Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Brittani was born in Portland, ME on February 8, 1988, and grew up in Gorham, ME. She graduated from Gorham High School in 2006, and attended Suffolk University in Boston, MA, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design, cum laude in 2010.

Brittani knew she wanted to be an Interior Designer at the age of twelve when her father gave her access to Autodesk architecture software and soon after she started designing houses complete with furniture and finishes. She poured her soul into her Interior Design career, earning her NCIDQ (National Council for Interior Design Qualification) certification, as well as achieving WELL AP (Accredited Professional) certification. Her passion for design was evident to everyone she met in both her professional and personal lives, and she had a particular love for chair design. For years, Brittani took immense pleasure in competing in the Design Within Reach Champagne Chair Contest, a national chair design competition using only materials from two champagne corks. In 2023, she was thrilled when her Wassily Chair finished runner-up for Best Likeness. Brittani was actively involved with IIDA (International Interior Design Association) New England Chapter and loved planning and participating in events and spending time with her colleagues. She also loved her work family at Vision 3 Architects in Providence, RI where she worked on a myriad of projects around the country, including insurance company office renovations in Ohio and Michigan, the Great American Beer Hall construction in Massachusetts, and renovations to Tiffany and Co.’s offices and jewelry manufacturing facilities in Rhode Island and New York.

In addition to her love of design, Brittani was a prolific artist and worked in multiple mediums such as drawing, painting, and needlework to name a few. Brittani was also an avid plant collector and propagator, and a music lover, attending music festivals and concerts as often as possible. Even though she was receiving aggressive cancer treatment, she refused to give up doing what she loved, even when everything became a painful struggle. Brittani remained fiercely independent and fought her disease valiantly and defiantly until the end.

One of Brittani’s greatest attributes was her huge heart filled with love for her family and friends. She lit up every room she entered and could immediately make anyone feel at ease with her sparkling blue eyes, beautiful smile, quick wit, and infectious laugh. From an early age, Brittani did whatever she could to help and bring happiness to others. She planned parties for friends and family, came to people’s aid when they were down, and was the first to celebrate events in her friends’ and family’s lives. After Brittani was diagnosed with cancer, the love she gave came back to her tenfold. Brittani was overwhelmed by the outpouring of caring from so many people in her life. She wanted everyone who reached out to her to know how much she appreciated all their generous acts of kindness, love, and support.

Brittani leaves behind her loving father and mother, Paul and Christine Fleury of Gorham, ME, her sister Lauren Fleury Maben and Lauren’s husband Pete of Portland, OR, her aunts, uncles and cousins, her dog Maisey, and her cat Lloyd.

If you would like to read about Brittani’s journey, please visit her CaringBridge site at https://www.caringbridge.org/site/55e9aa7e-2cf3-3677-876a-3aaef21a7d1d or go to Caringbridge.org and search for Brittani Fleury.

Two Celebrations of Life will be held, one in Rhode Island, and one in Maine, with the dates and locations to be announced here and on the CaringBridge website when they become available.

In lieu of flowers or donations, please continue Brittani’s legacy of loving and caring for others and do something kind for someone in need.

