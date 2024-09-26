Obituary: Harry J Church (1945-2024)

Harry J Church, 79, of Rhode Island, died on September 14, 2024.

Born in Newport, RI on March 14, 1945, He was the son of Captain Vernon and Rose Marie (Bergeron) Church.

Harry “Gunner” Church served in the Navy during the Vietnam War, and did 4 tours aboard a “swift boat” attack boat and 2 additional tours in country, something he was very proud of. He received 2 Silver Stars, and 1 Bronze Star, along with numerous ribbons, among others, were for Expert Marksman, which he accepted with great pride.

Following his service in the Navy, he was Captain of numerous Tugboats throughout the Northeast. He was also co-owner, with his partner, Bruce Medley, of Island Transport, which provided transportation to and from Prudence Island and Hog Island in Narragansett Bay. Harry and Bruce built a state-of-the-art Ferry for the island residents. They later went on to own and operate C & M Marine Towing, which served the Cape Cod Canal, and assisted the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, along with assisting in the Port of Providence, RI and the Port of New Bedford, MA, as well as several others. He was a staunch advocate for Veterans, serving as a 15 term All American Commander of the VFW Post # 5390 in Portsmouth, RI, which made him the longest serving commander to this day. His greatest desire was to see veterans receive the benefits they deserved. A Veteran’s Resource that he was particularly supportive of and proud to be involved in was Operation Standdown of RI, which services homeless and at risk veterans in Rhode Island.

He was a member of the Eureka Masonic Lodge #22 and later St. John’s Lodge #1 AF and AM.

Also in his retirement years, along with his wife, Patricia and their good friend Ken Sullivan, they started the White Pine Basket Company.

In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed taking out the MayCraft PTSD with Dale Harkin. Harry was an outdoorsman who also enjoyed hunting, shooting and camping.

Harry was a devoted husband and father, who loved and supported all of his children. He was an incredibly generous man, who would do anything for his family and friends, he loved and appreciated them all.

” Harry was Harry” and very loved by all who knew him.

Harry is survived by his children; James Church and his wife Robin, of Somerset, MA, Gregory Church and his wife Cindy, of Dayville, CT, Kimberly Bessette of Portsmouth, RI and Benjamin Church and his wife Lauren of Swansea, MA. Harry is also survived by his grandchildren, Joshua Roderiques, Jennifer Roderiques Zimmerman, James Church Jr., Andrew Church, Keith Church, Dylan Tripp, Katy Church, Emma Roderiques and Violet Church. He is survived by one brother, Donald Church and one sister Verna Westhaver. He was also a proud great grandfather.

Harry is preceded in death by his wife Patricia and his grandson Stephen Roderiques.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in his name to Operation Standdown RI 1010 Hartford Avenue Unit 1, Johnston, RI 02919

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday September 28, 2024 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm in Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. A Masonic Ritual will be conducted at 2:00 pm followed by Military Funeral Homors presentation.

Burial will be private.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

