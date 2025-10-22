Obituary: Camilla Kenyon Boyd Chappell (1931-2025)

Camilla Kenyon Boyd Chappell passed away peacefully in her home on October 13, 2025. Her two daughters (the bookends of her family of five) were with her, and the days before her death were filled with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends. She was the light at the center of a very large family.

Camilla, a lifelong Portsmouth resident and encyclopedia, attended Rogers High school, McGill University in Montreal, and RI College, from which she received a BS in education. She taught first grade at Ann Hutchinson elementary school and her students lined up at the end of each day to kiss her goodbye. Several little boys planned to marry her when they came of age. She gave up her full time teaching position to care for her 5 children, but that teaching degree was used every day. She substitute taught and was an integral part of Portsmouth’s kindergarten at United Methodist. Her own children and all the children in her orbit were the better for her teaching skill.

Camilla leaves behind five children and their spouses, whom she loved as if she had given birth to them. They are Karen Chappell Cowen and husband Ken, Eric Chappell and wife Cyndy, Jeff Chappell and wife Debbie, Cort Chappell and wife Jamie, and Kristen Chappell Stovall and husband Bryan. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, close to that many grandchildren by marriage, 26 8/9 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many good friends. As her friends will tell you, she was always welcoming and the coffee pot was always on.

Camilla is predeceased by her husband Paul Milton Chappell, a love story that began when they were children, as well as her parents, Charles and Edith Boyd, and her brother who married her childhood best friend, Charles and Ginny Boyd.

Calling hours will be held at Connors Funeral home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 from 4-7 PM and a Memorial Service will be held at St Mary’s church in Portsmouth RI on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Four Hearts foundation of Portsmouth and Camilla would be delighted with a contribution to any charity that benefits children.