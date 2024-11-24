Obituary: Carolyn Bowman (1958-2024)

Carolyn Bowman, born on May 11, 1958, in Fall River, MA, passed away on November 14, 2024, in Ormond Beach, FL. Carolyn cherished her time with family and took immense pride in her daughters, Denise McCarthy and Laura Bowman-Koran, “Carolyn and the girls.” She adored her grandchildren, Alton and Olivia Lyga and Fiona McCarthy, and found joy in sharing butterfly kisses with them.

A dedicated echo technician at Newport Hospital and East Providence for 20+ years.

A lover of 70’s music, Carolyn often reminisced about her first concert experience with the band Three Dog Night. Throughout her life, she shared her home with many beloved dogs (and cat!) including Tigger, Peggy, Colby, Kassi, Mika, Rummy, Lily, Chloe, and Bella. We know she is reunited with them in spirit.

Carolyn is survived by her siblings, Louise (Alan) Benner, Joseph (Sue) Finnegan, and Anne-Marie (Kim) Goodheart, and son in-law Justin Koran along with numerous nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

Carolyn was pre-deceased by her parents Pauline (Sicard) Finnegan and Joseph Finnegan Sr as well as her former spouse, David Bowman.

Her legacy of love and devotion to her family will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Rhode Island and Florida for family and friends.

Donations can be sent to the Potter League in Middletown, RI.

