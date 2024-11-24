URI Football Clinches First League Title in 39 Years with Victory Over Bryant

For the first time in nearly four decades, the Rhode Island Rams are champions. Behind a dominant performance from running back Malik Grant, Rhode Island powered past in-state rival Bryant, 35-21, Saturday to secure the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Football title in the regular-season finale. The win marked the program’s seventh overall conference championship and its first since 1985, when URI played in the now-defunct Yankee Conference.

The Rams (10-2, 7-1 CAA) made history by earning their first CAA Football crown, capping a record-setting season with their 10th regular-season victory—a program-best. Meanwhile, Bryant (2-9, 0-7 CAA) finished a challenging season still searching for its first league win.

Grant’s Career Day Sparks the Rams

Malik Grant delivered a spectacular performance, rushing for 204 yards and three touchdowns while also hauling in his first touchdown reception of the season. His 13 rushing touchdowns this year tie the single-season program record set by Ja’Den McKenzie in 2022.

The Rams struck first with two field goals from Ty Groff, including a 38-yarder early in the second quarter, to take a 6-0 lead. But Bryant responded with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brennan Myer to Drew Montez, briefly putting the Bulldogs ahead, 7-6.

Rhody answered with a steady drive that showcased its offensive balance. A 26-yard grab by wideout Marquis Buchanan set up Grant’s 13-yard touchdown run, reclaiming the lead at 13-7. The game turned into a shootout in the second quarter, with Bryant’s Dylan Kedzior ripping off a 50-yard touchdown run to edge the Bulldogs back in front, 14-13.

Second-Half Surge

The Rams found their rhythm after halftime, with Grant setting the tone on the opening drive of the third quarter by ripping off a 47-yard run. He capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown catch from Hunter Helms to make it 20-14. On the very next possession, Braden Price’s interception gave Rhody a short field, and Grant capitalized with his third touchdown of the game—a 1-yard plunge that extended the lead to 28-14 after a two-point conversion by Buchanan.

Though Bryant cut the deficit to one score in the fourth quarter, the Rams methodically put the game away. A grueling 15-play, 72-yard drive culminated in a 3-yard touchdown run by Grant, sealing the historic victory.

A Team Effort

Buchanan added eight catches for 84 yards, leaving him just 19 shy of reaching 1,000 for the season. On defense, linebacker Cole Brockwell delivered a steady performance, logging five tackles while continuing a family legacy—his father, Mark Brockwell, was part of URI’s last title-winning team in 1985.

The Rams also saw standout efforts from kicker Ty Groff, who nailed two field goals and converted three extra points, and quarterback Hunter Helms, who managed the game with precision.

Postseason Awaits

With the victory, Rhode Island finished its regular season undefeated against Bryant in five all-time matchups. The Rams will now await their postseason fate, to be revealed during the FCS Selection Show on Sunday afternoon on ESPNU.

Winning their first league title in 39 years is a milestone moment for Rhode Island, but the Rams’ remarkable season may yet have more chapters to write.

