Rhode Island College employee busted for hidden bathroom camera in campus dining hall

A Rhode Island College employee was busted after a student discovered a hidden camera lurking in the ceiling of a campus dining hall bathroom last week, authorities said.

Dean Faiola, 49, of Cranston, was arrested at his home Tuesday and slapped with a felony charge of video voyeurism, Providence Police Col. Oscar Perez confirmed.

The creepy discovery was made last Thursday at Donovan Dining Hall, where school officials say campus police were alerted to the hidden device.

Faiola, who worked in the dining hall kitchen, was promptly placed on leave after the arrest and banned from campus.

Providence police said detectives are combing through evidence and could tack on additional charges.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” police said in a statement.

Rhode Island College assured students and staff that the college is “fully cooperating with law enforcement” and prioritizing campus safety.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they continue their probe into the disturbing case.

