Obituary: Constance “Connie” Peckham (1939-2024)

September 17, 1939 — June 1, 2024

Constance “Connie” Eileen Peckham, 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on June 1, 2024, in the Royal Middletown Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Donald F. Peckham.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Murray) Simmons.

Connie was a member of Trinity Church in Newport. She served on the Altar Society, was a Sunday School teacher and a youth group advisor. She worked for the Middletown School Department, retiring after 24 years as a Chief Clerk. She was also an avid gardener.

Connie is survived by her children; Robert Peckham, of Jamestown, Donna Ruhle, of Stuart, FL, Deborah Peckham, of Warwick, David Peckham, of North Kingstown, and her siblings; Albert Simmons, of Centralia, IL, Evelyn Sherbet, of Olney, MD. She additionally leaves 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Connie is preceded in death by her son, Raymond F. King III, and her brother, Kenneth Simmons.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 10, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11, at 11:00 AM in Trinity Church, 1 Queen Anne Square, Newport, RI. Burial will follow in Newport Memorial Park, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Trinity Church Endowment, 1 Queen Anne Square, Newport, RI 02840.