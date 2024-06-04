Salve Regina’s Historic Run Ends in DIII College World Series Semifinals

Salve Regina University’s baseball team saw their remarkable season come to a heart-wrenching end in the NCAA Division III College World Series semifinals. Facing off against the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, the Seahawks stood toe-to-toe with the Warhawks, tied at 2-2 into the eighth inning. But the Warhawks, displaying the poise of a championship contender, scored three decisive runs late in the game, clinching a 5-2 victory and a coveted spot in the championship series.

Wisconsin Whitewater (44-10), buoyed by their resilience and timely hitting, will now advance to the best-of-three championship round against Misericordia University. Misericordia’s path to the final was equally impressive, as they dismantled the defending champions, University of Lynchburg, with back-to-back wins, showcasing their own championship mettle.

For Salve Regina, the loss brings to a close what has been the most successful season in the program’s history. The Seahawks not only achieved a record number of wins but also made their deepest run ever in the NCAA tournament, setting a new high-water mark for future teams to aspire to. This season’s accomplishments have firmly established a legacy of excellence and resilience for the Seahawks.

As the Seahawks reflect on their historic journey, the focus now shifts to the impending championship clash. The showdown between Wisconsin Whitewater and Misericordia University, set to commence on Wednesday, promises to deliver an electrifying conclusion to this year’s NCAA Division III College World Series.

