Obituary: Norman Dunbar (1951-2024)

Norman F. Dunbar, 73, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on May 23, 2024 at home with his family. He was the husband of Margie (Hopkins) Dunbar for 55 years. Born in Newport, RI on January 9, 1951, he was the son of the late Norman P. and Rose (Luistro) Dunbar.

Norman graduated from Rogers High School in 1969. As a young man, he went to work for the Newport Gas Light Company (now Rhode Island Energy) as a construction and maintenance worker. He held a variety of union and management positions throughout his career, retiring after 45 years as a customer service supervisor from Liberty Utilities in Fall River, MA.

Norman was fortunate to travel to Italy, Portugal, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Aruba, and over 24 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. His favorite vacations were always with his children and grandchildren. Walt Disney World was one of his favorite and happiest places.

Norman enjoyed reading, playing cards, and golfing, especially the annual golf trip to New Hampshire with his friends, family, and co-workers.

In addition to his wife Margie, Norman is survived by his two daughters, Christine Dunbar of Portsmouth, RI and Jennifer Viveiros (husband Philip) of Portsmouth, RI; his grandchildren Jack and Elizabeth Viveiros of Portsmouth, RI; his brother Steven Dunbar (wife Suzanne) of Newport, RI; sister-in-law Mary Dunbar of Tiverton, RI, sister-in-law Joan Hopkins of Newport, RI, two nieces; and a nephew. Norman was preceded in death by his older brother, Robert Dunbar of Tiverton, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Norman’s memory can be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 438 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842 (https://visitingnursehh.org/)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

