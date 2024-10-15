Obituary: Daniel Windley (1946-2024)

Daniel C. Windley, Jr. 78, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on October 11, 2024. Born in El Cajon, CA on February 3, 1946, He was the son of Daniel and Alice (Sands) Windley.

Growing up in Newport, Daniel enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and exploring the coastline. He began his working career in landscaping, but soon completed his studies and enjoyed a rewarding career teaching in Bridgeport, CT for over 20 years. When he returned to Newport, he returned to the water, fishing, eating steamers and lobster, or combing the beaches with a metal detector, though he never found that treasure. In his free time, Daniel enjoyed a trip to the slots at Newport Grand, and recently began to volunteer at the YMCA. He had a big heart, a big laugh, and a big personality to match, but he also enjoyed some quiet time, and was an avid reader.

Daniel is survived by his children; Stephanie Windley of Newport and Daniel J. Windley of St. Louis, MO, his siblings, Scott Windley of St Petersburg, FL, and Barbie Green of Plymouth, MI, his former wife Karen Windley of Newport, and several nieces and nephews.

Daniel is preceded in death by his longtime companion, Nancy Handler, a sister Winifred Augeri and a brother David Windley.

A memorial service will be announced in the future.