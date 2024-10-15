Obituary: William Willis (1947-2024)

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we celebrate the life of William H.V. “Pops” Willis III. Born on March 31, 1947, in Burlington, NJ, to William H.V. Willis Jr and Lillian (Faggella) Willis, Pops passed away on October 10, 2024, at his home in Middletown. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, and a beloved grandfather who adored his grandchildren, above all else.

William, or Pops, as he was fondly called by friends and family, was a die-hard New York Yankees and Giants fan, and he never missed a game. He had a mischievous side, always ready with a joke or a prank to brighten the day of those around him. Halloween was his favorite holiday, where he could showcase all his decorations. His green thumb was evident in his passion for plants, and he could often be found outside by the pool with his grandkids, tending to his garden and enjoying the outdoors. A lover of games and competition, Pops had a passion for winning and taking on new challenges.

Known for his proud Italian heritage and strong community spirit, William was a graduate of Rogers High School class of ’65, where he was a member of the ROTC. He found joy in giving back to his community, being one of the original founders of Middletown Youth Soccer and actively involved in Ma’s Girls Softball team.

In his professional life, he was a dedicated cashier at Point Wine & Spirits, always showing up with a smile, a positive attitude and on the lookout for a liquor rep with free swag. If it was free it was for him! William had a strong work ethic and never wanted to quit, always finding joy in his job and the people he interacted with daily. Everyone he met knew him as a kind-hearted man who valued family above all else.

Pops will be missed by his wife, Trudy Willis, his children Bonnie Stevens (Jimmy), Rich Willis (Kelly), and Ginny Karwowski, and his sisters Dolly Willis and Cindy Black. He will be missed the most by his grandchildren, Angelina McCartney, Adam Avery, Ella Mashaw, Weston Fox Willis, and Katelynn and Julianna Karwowski.

He was predeceased by his sister, Frances Williams.

Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services for Mr. Willis will be held in the funeral home the following day, Thursday, October 24, at 10:30am. Burial will immediately follow at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave., Middletown.

William H.V. Willis III will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his spirit and love will live on in the hearts of those he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society; Prostate Cancer Research, https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/prostate-cancer.html

