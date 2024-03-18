Obituary: Lawrence B. Kestler (1951-2024)

Lawrence B. Kestler, 72, of Middletown, RI, passed away at home with his loving family by his side on March 18, 2024.

Born in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth (Vest) Kestler.

Lawrence retired from the RI State Police Department as a Lieutenant. He also retired from Salve Regina University as the Transportation Director. He lived a life filled with love for Jimmy Buffet, the NY Yankees, and Notre Dame football. He was a true family man, always looking out for his siblings, children, and adored grandchildren, never missing any of their events and celebrations. A natural guardian, he was the protector of his family. His pride in his sons and grandsons’ triumph in the 2023 D3 RIIL Superbowl exemplified his unwavering support and love. Lawrence had a passion for riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, living life to the fullest. He touched the lives of all he encountered, leaving a lasting impact that will be remembered for years to come. Lawrence will be greatly missed

Lawrence is survived by his children; Courtney Kestler, of Middletown, Nicole (Mike) Faria, of Portsmouth, Matthew (Shannon) Kestler, of Middletown, Adam (Ashley) Kestler, of North Providence, his siblings; Robert “Bob” Kestler, of West Warwick, Carolyn (Michael) Skrzypiec, of Manchester, CT, his grandchildren; Colby Kestler, Bella Wiggins, RJ Wiggins, Michael Faria III, Christopher Faria, Caitlyn Benway, Olivia Kestler, Brayden Kestler, and Austin Kestler, his great-grandson; Jackson Knox, his brother-in-law; Bob Harvey, of Little Compton, and many nieces and nephews.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Evelyn Harvey and Barbara Boutwell.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral services will continue on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 11:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

The Kestler Family extends sincere appreciation to the Cancer Center at Newport Hospital for taking such good care of Lawrence.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Cancer Center at Newport Hospital, 20 Powel Ave, Newport, RI 02840.

