Obituary: Eleanor Marie Borges (1940-2024)

Eleanor Marie (Camara) Borges passed away peacefully at her home in Portsmouth on Monday, October 14, 2024. She was surrounded by her adoring daughters, Michelle Mahoney of Virginia Beach, VA, Stephanie Federico of Portsmouth, Candice Miller of Maryville, TN, and Elinor Borges of Loxahatchee, FL. Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Alfred “Fred” L. Borges, Jr. Together they enjoyed boating, driving their RV to visit their grandchildren and showing off “The Rod”, their antique car.

Besides her daughters Eleanor is survived by her ten beautiful grandchildren: Sarah, Paul, Justin, Eric, Andrew, Brett, Blake, Olivia, Knox and Juda. She was her happiest when spending time with her grandchildren and was known for spoiling them with sweets, earning her home the nickname “The Sugar Shack.”

Born in Portsmouth in 1940, Eleanor was the daughter of William P. and Rose Lima Camara and sister to fourteen siblings. She completed her education at St. Catherine’s Academy, formerly of Newport, an experience that was the foundation of her future success. Her mentor there, Sister John Mary, repeatedly told her, “Eleanor, you can do anything,” which she would go on to prove.

Besides being a wonderful mother, Eleanor worked for many years for the State of RI as the Director of Special Events at The Eisenhower House in Newport until her retirement. Her position opened her world and gave her the opportunity to meet Royals, dignitaries, heads of government and celebrities.

Eleanor was a talented athlete, an amazing cook, gardener and amateur entertainer. She had a quick wit and a gift for making people laugh. She was feisty and strong with a big, beautiful heart.

She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to Aquidneck Land Trust.

