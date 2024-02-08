Obituary: Elizabeth A. Hughes (1960-2024)

Born in Los Angeles, California, Elizabeth grew up in Worcester, Massachusetts, until she became a resident of Newport, RI-she had always dreamed of living by the sea.

She graduated from Doherty Memorial High School, then earned a BA at Assumption College. In Newport, she worked at the Third & Elm Press, Downtown Designs, and taught yoga.

A lifelong poet, Elizabeth moved into the visual arts after visiting Mexico in 1993 to study Frida Kahlo on a Kinnicutt Grant from the Worcester Art Museum. She continued to study and explore, working in collage, printmaking, drawing, and painting.

Elizabeth owned the Futon Company in Worcester for many years, a unique store full of charm and creativity, where she gave many local artists a chance to show their art. She also helped many people through her work as a yoga instructor and crafter of herbal and aromatherapy products. She loved animals and was an ambassador for Talkin’ Birds.

Her father, F. Gerald Hughes, died in 2009. She leaves behind her mother Eleanor A. Hughes; her sister Allison Hughes and her daughter Bronwyn Hughes; her sister Victoria Hughes Waters and her husband Mark; and Todd Deal, partner, chef, and fellow artist. They enjoyed each other’s company and sense of humor and had many fine and fun adventures together.

Elizabeth lived life on her own terms, always herself, always incandescent. She is a bright light, still shining.

There will be no service, but an exhibit of her artwork is planned for later this year.

