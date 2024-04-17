Obituary: Elizabeth Allan (1961-2024)

08/24/1961 – 04/06/2024

Elizabeth A. Allan, a cherished mother, sister, daughter, and grandmother, who passed away on April 6, 2024. Born in Newport, RI, on August 24, 1961, Elizabeth dedicated her life to spreading joy and kindness, especially to the children she adored.

Elizabeth, known for her warm smile and contagious laughter, worked tirelessly as a bus monitor for the Newport Bus Company and at St. Philomena School, where she brought light and love to every child she met.

She is survived by her loving family: Children, Anne Marie Silvia (Brett Robar), and Ryan Allan (Melissa Allan) of Michigan, brothers, Edward, Kevin, Rodney, and David Gomes. Her grandchildren, Bryan Robar and Isaiah Allan were her world and they will miss her immensely. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Anne Marie Gomes.

To honor her life and legacy, calling hours will be held on April 19, 2024, 2:00pm-4:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home immediately following at 4:00 pm. Let us come together to celebrate the beautiful life Elizabeth lived, the memories she created, and the love she shared.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Elizabeth Allan, please

