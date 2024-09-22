Obituary: Elizabeth Stiess (1988-2024)

Elizabeth Newell Stiess died Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Born September 1, 1988 in Newport, RI, she was the best and most loving mother to Wesley, best friend to brother, Will and his partner, Bri, cherished daughter of Janet Nobis and Ed Stiess, and devoted partner of Rich Ferreira. Liz will live on in the hearts of her family, godmother, goddaughter, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and large extended family.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Potter League in memory of Liz & her Potter League-adopted dog, Bruce would be appreciated, https://potterleague.org/

A celebration of life will be held at Emmanuel Church on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 11:00 AM.

Burial will be private.

