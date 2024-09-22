Bulls Gone Wild: Eight Bulls on the Loose Near Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro!

Eight bulls broke free from the rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall in North Attleboro Sunday afternoon, leaving locals on edge as the massive beasts roam the streets. The North Attleboro Fire Department is warning residents to stay inside, keep their distance, and avoid trying to play cowboy.

“Do not approach these bulls,” fire officials warned in a statement. “If you see one, dial 9-1-1 immediately.”

Local authorities are scrambling to corral the herd, but as of now, the escape artists remain unaccounted for.

Residents are urged to stay vigilant, and parents are being cautioned to keep their kids inside until the situation is under control.

Stay tuned as this bull-run continues to unfold!

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

