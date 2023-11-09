Obituary: Fernella O. Smith (1928-2023)

We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Fernella Henry-Smith. Our mother passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday November 5, 2023.

Our mother was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her family immensely.

She is survived by six of her eight children; Gaston, Tambuora, Elaine, Esther, Ellise and Dale. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her sister Elfreida Daniel. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday November 11, 2023, at 11:30 am at First Prebyterian Church 6 Everett Street in Newport. The repass will follow immediately after in the church reception hall.

Burial will be private.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

