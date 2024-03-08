Charming Yachting Village Home Available for Your July and August Getaway

27 S Baptist Street | Newport, RI | 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,450 square feet | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $17,000 / month.

Discover the epitome of summer living in Newport.

This stunning and delightful property is a wonderful place to call home and enjoy the best of summer in Newport! Nestled just steps away from exquisite dining, charming boutiques, and the iconic Newport waterfront, this property promises a delightful experience. Boasting three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, the stylishly renovated home features a well-equipped kitchen, high ceilings, and a perfect blend of modern elegance and historic charm. Step into the expansive side yard with a terrace, creating an ideal space for savoring sunny afternoons in the garden or hosting outdoor grilling gatherings with loved ones on warm summer nights.

Embrace the essence of Newport summers at this special home, available for the month of July and August!

