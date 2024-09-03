Obituary: Gardner Devos, Jr. (1986-2024)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gardner M Devos, Jr., 37, a beloved son, brother, father, and friend, on August 27, 2024.

Gardner was born on December 30, 1986 in Laconia, NH. He will be deeply missed by his mom, Lori Devos-Rodrigues, and dad, William Rodrigues.

Known for his teasing so hard until you saw red, always having jokes and infectious sense of humor, Gardner was loved by all who knew him. His larger-than-life personality, combined with his ability to diffuse (or escalate, depending on your stance) any situation with a joke, made him a beloved figure in the lives of many.

Despite his mischievous ways, Gardner’s incredible politeness and kindness meant that nobody could stay mad at him for long. He was like a big brother to everyone, earning him the nickname “Little G” among his loved ones. Family was at the core of Gardner’s being, and he treasured the bonds he shared with those closest to him. He had nothing but respect and love for his parents.

Above all else, Gardner adored his daughter, Shiloh, cherishing every moment with her and leaving behind a legacy of love and devotion. He was not only his mother’s best friend, but was also a pillar of support and kinship to all who crossed his path.

In a final act of generosity, Gardner chose to be an organ donor, saving the lives of six individuals in need. His selflessness and kindness will continue to shine through in the lives he has touched.

Gardner will be deeply missed by his parents, Lori and William Rodrigues, Gardner Devos, Sr. (Elaine), his daughter, Shiloh Devos, sisters, Samantha Dwyer (Doug), Sabrina Devos (Joel), Gabrielle Rodrigues and his niece and nephew, Caeden and Maizie. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins and Shiloh’s mother, Allison Costa.

Calling hours will be held on September 7, 2024, 4:00-7:00 pm, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, where friends and family can come together to celebrate Gardner’s life and share fond memories of their time with him.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Gardner’s memory to New England Donor Services, www.neds.org/give

Though his passing leaves a profound void in our hearts, we find solace in the cherished memories we hold and will honor his legacy by living in a way that would make him proud as he watches over us.

