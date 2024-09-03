30 Arrested in Newport County DUI Crackdown Over Labor Day Weekend

A multi-agency effort to keep Newport County roads safe over Labor Day weekend resulted in 30 DUI arrests, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Officers from Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Jamestown, Tiverton, Little Compton, and the Rhode Island State Police joined forces to target impaired drivers from Friday, August 30, through Monday, September 2. The DUI Task Force, backed by the Rhode Island Office on Highway Safety and the Police Chiefs Association, focused on reducing the number of drunk or drugged drivers on the road.

This proactive enforcement paid off, officials said, as there were no fatal accidents reported during the holiday weekend—an outcome that contrasts with the increased traffic incidents typically seen during this time of year.

The operation saw a coordinated effort across multiple towns, with tandem patrols and the use of the Providence Police Department’s Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit. The BAT Mobile Unit served as a rolling command center, enabling officers to conduct breathalyzer tests and process DUI arrests on the spot, streamlining the process to keep impaired drivers from returning to the road.

Specialized Drug Recognition Experts were also deployed to identify drivers under the influence of controlled substances, enhancing the crackdown’s reach. Their training allowed them to spot signs of drug impairment and ensure those individuals were removed from the streets.

The campaign, themed “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” underscores the critical choice facing every driver. Officers emphasize that the cost of a rideshare is far less than a DUI charge—or, worse, the devastating consequences of a fatal crash.

More enforcement actions are planned to ensure that the roads remain safe, as the message remains clear: impaired driving will not be tolerated.

