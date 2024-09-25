Obituary: GB Baer (1959-2024)

GB Baer, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on September 14, 2024.

Born in Newport RI on October 1st, 1959, he was the son of the late Eugene W. Baer and Margaret (Dolan) Baer. He was also predeceased by his stepmother, Catherine Casey.

He attended Saint Philomena School and Portsmouth High School.

He had worked at Kramer Tech, GTech, and was an Electronic Technician at KVH doing satellite tracking which was used with the Patriot Missiles during Desert Storm. He designed and built the CynthiaSizer for electronic music before he was out of high school.

His favorite job was taking care of his mother for over 20 years while she lived happily with dementia. He adjusted his sleep patterns so he could be up in the middle of the night when she had moments of clarity, writing down her quirky observations. (“That tree has a life of its own, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.”) She knew she was well taken care of, so she always had a smile on her face.

GB is survived by his sisters: Cynthia Baer, and her husband Steve Haas of Mount Airy, NC, Gwendolyn LaFave of Bennington NH; nephews: Steve LaFave Jr. of NH, Amos Haas of UT, Jesse Buzzell of NH, Gunnar Buzzell of NH, and Ethan Haas of NC, and his uncle Stephen Mayer and cousin Billy Mayer, of PA.

Man, did he ever love his nephews! Uncle GB was happy to share with them his knowledge and joy of Space (he was really into the eclipse this year, traveling to Vermont with family to watch it in totality), humor, and music especially Frank Zappa and Eargazm Radio. He kept the 70’s alive with his Rhode Island Red.

His friends knew him to be unique, un-self-conscious, generous and hilarious.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 30th at 11am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 W. Main Road, Middletown, RI, followed by burial in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.

