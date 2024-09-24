Reed Helps Congress Pass Bipartisan Bills to Combat Alzheimer’s, Boost Research, and Improve Dementia Care

The battle to combat Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia gained fresh momentum this week as Congress approved a pair of bipartisan bills aimed at advancing research and treatment. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) Reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act (AAIA), following their earlier approval by the U.S. Senate. Both bills now await President Joe Biden’s signature to become law.

The NAPA Reauthorization Act extends the National Alzheimer’s Project through 2035, providing a roadmap for a coordinated federal response to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Since NAPA was first enacted in 2011, federal funding for Alzheimer’s research has increased sevenfold, now totaling over $3.8 billion annually. The Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act, meanwhile, requires the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to submit an annual budget to Congress, outlining the resources necessary to meet NAPA’s research goals. This measure is designed to ensure that funding levels reflect the urgency of the research and care needs.

“This is a positive step toward renewing the nation’s commitment to healthy aging, boosting funding for Alzheimer’s research, and improving dementia care in Rhode Island and nationwide,” said Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), a cosponsor of both bills. “Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that impacts millions of families. While real progress has been made since we enacted NAPA, we must maintain the momentum. These bipartisan bills will ensure that federal research investments are wisely allocated, helping fund breakthroughs, find a cure, and provide support to caregivers and families.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.9 million older Americans — including 22,000 Rhode Islanders — are living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2024. This reflects an increase of 200,000 cases nationwide over the past year. Projections suggest that by 2060, the number of people living with Alzheimer’s will nearly double to 14 million. The economic toll is also staggering: Alzheimer’s costs the United States $360 billion annually, with $231 billion in costs borne by Medicare and Medicaid.

Senator Reed, a member of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee overseeing NIH funding, has been a vocal advocate for increasing research dollars. For fiscal year 2025, the subcommittee approved a $275 million increase for Alzheimer’s research. Reed also highlighted a 2019 NIH award of over $53 million to researchers at Brown University and Boston-based Hebrew SeniorLife, who are leading efforts to improve care for Alzheimer’s patients and support their caregivers.

NAPA was initially passed in 2011, spearheaded by Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), with strong bipartisan support. The act established a panel of experts to create a national strategy aimed at preventing and effectively treating Alzheimer’s by 2025. The reauthorization of NAPA ensures that research investments will remain coordinated, keeping the U.S. on track toward that critical goal.

