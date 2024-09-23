Sail for Hope: Local Sailors to Rally Around Jamestown for a Cause

On Saturday, September 28, sailors from Newport and beyond will set sail around Conanicut Island in the annual Sail for Hope regatta, a race that’s not just about speed—it’s about heart. This year’s event will raise funds for three deserving organizations: the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Rhode Island Chapter (AFSP-RI), Warrior Sailing, and Sail Newport’s Financial Aid Fund.

The race has become a cornerstone of the community’s philanthropic efforts, with both sailing crews and local supporters rallying to make a difference. After crossing the finish line, sailors will continue their charitable mission at an evening fundraiser, where donations will keep flowing.

For Kerrie Constant, area director of AFSP-RI, the event couldn’t come at a more critical time. “The funds donated will provide essential support for suicide prevention programs, advocacy for mental health legislation, and resources for survivors of suicide loss,” Constant explains. AFSP-RI’s outreach has become a vital lifeline for many across the state, and this year’s race is expected to provide significant backing for their mission.

Also benefiting from the race is Warrior Sailing, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans through maritime education. For many veterans, the teamwork and camaraderie found on the water mirrors what they experienced in the military. “Warrior Sailing’s impact on veterans is powered by donations, and we are grateful for Sail for Hope’s continued support,” says Ben Poucher, national director of Warrior Sailing. The funds raised will support skill-building camps and other veteran-focused initiatives.

Sail Newport, the iconic sailing center and hub of Newport’s maritime community, rounds out the trio of beneficiaries. Through their Financial Aid Fund, Sail Newport offers affordable and, at times, free sailing programs for local youth. “We regularly hear from families about how financial aid makes sailing accessible for their children,” says Eve Formisano, director of development. For many, this aid transforms an unaffordable dream into a reality.

The race itself is an 18-mile journey around Jamestown, open to sailboats and powerboats measuring 22 feet or more. With multiple racing classes, including PHRF spinnaker and non-spinnaker divisions, the competition is fierce but inclusive. Boats not traditionally used for racing are encouraged to join as well, adding to the flotilla of vessels demonstrating their support.

Originally founded in the wake of 9/11 as “Sail for Pride,” the regatta has morphed into a cherished local tradition. Twenty-three years later, Sail for Hope remains a testament to Newport’s maritime spirit, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for causes that matter. The sight of boats gliding around Conanicut Island this Saturday will not just symbolize the thrill of competition, but also the deep connection between the sailing community and those in need.

