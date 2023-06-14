2023 Newport Art Museum’s Summer Art Party to honor artists Bob Dilworth and Ana Flores

An Evening of Delights Awaits



“The Newport Art Museum is thrilled to honor the extraordinary talents of Bob Dilworth and Ana Flores at this year’s Summer Art Party. Their remarkable artistic contributions have captivated audiences and sparked profound conversations. Through their work, they illuminate the power of art to transcend boundaries and inspire connections. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating these remarkable artists at NAM 2023 Summer Art Party on Friday, July 14,” says Interim Director, Danielle Ogden.



Bob Dilworth is Professor Emeritus from University of Rhode Island where he taught painting and served as Chair and Director of the Main Art Gallery and Director of Africana Studies, and Ana Flores is an Award-winning sculptor, ecologist, and writer. The event is co-chaired by Ellie Voorhes, Vice President of the Board of Trustees and Frank Garofolo, Board Member.



Held at the Museum, the Summer Art Party will celebrate the institution’s exceptional history and bright future. Charlene Carpenzano, Teaching Artist for Newport Art Museum said, “The Summer Art Party is an opportunity to highlight the Museum’s community partnerships made possible by the generous support of our donors. Making a gift to the Museum allows us to stay connected to students who would not otherwise have the opportunity to develop a visual voice. Every day I get to see the positive impact art can have on these kids. It is through art, wellness, and education that these students learn to not only take risks on their work, but to take a risk on themselves. When that happens, it is the greatest reward of all.”



Guests will savor a special menu inspired by simplicity, creativity and wellness by international chef, Simone Ferrara, as well as live performances by dance artist Katie Moorhead, musician, Donnie Aikins and other surprise delights. NAM will also host an after-party immediately following the gala, featuring Newport-based DJ Chris Gray.



Newport Art Museum supports art and artists that challenge perceptions around critical topics of our time. The Museum continues to be a driving force in the community by providing an inclusive space for art creation, expression and education for children of all ages. NAM proudly partners with area schools including Saint Michael’s Country Day School, Pell Elementary School, and the Met School, and organizations including The Bradley Schools, Martin Luther King Community Center, Boys and Girls Club and Looking Upwards.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased online at www.newportartmuseum.org/sap or by calling (401) 619-7983. Tickets for the after-party are $75 and will be available for purchase at newportartmuseum.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

