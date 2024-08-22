Obituary: Gerard M. O’Malley (1942-2024)

Gerard M. O’Malley of Newport passed away on August 19, 2024 after a brief illness.

Born in Newport on April 4, 1942, he was the son of the late Joseph F. O’Malley and Mary (Edwards) O’Malley.

He is survived by his brother Thomas O’Malley and his sister, Mary Carmel O’Malley of Newport.

Gerard attended Newport schools, both public and private and graduated from De La Salle Academy in 1960. During his youth, Gerard worked as a part-time clerk in the office of the Short Line Bus Company. After that first job experience, he worked for 31 years as an administrative assistant at the Communication School, NETC Newport.

In addition to his employment experience, another important part of Gerard’s adult life was his service in the Rhode Island National Guard. In his spare time, Gerard loved listening to classical music on the radio and on television. He sometimes attended live musical performances when they were available. Throughout his adult life, he enjoyed his memberships in many local organizations, including the Newport Democratic City Committee, the Knights of Columbus, and the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Newport.

Gerard was a man of faith. He was an intelligent, honest, caring friend and a beloved brother.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 22 from 4:00-7:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 23 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerard’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church Hot Lunch Program, PO Box 547, Newport, RI 02840.

