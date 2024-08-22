Obituary: Thompson H. Booth (1983-2024)

Thompson Howard Booth passed away on August 19, 2024 with his family by his side after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. “Thom” was born on November 9, 1983 in Newport, RI, the second son to James and Patricia. He made his home with Misty, Cameron, and Austin in Milton, MA.

Thompson graduated from Portsmouth High School in 2002 and Endicott College in 2007 after which he started a 16-year career with CES Power.

In 2009 he brought his future wife to “a baseball contest between the Orioles clubhouse and the Red Sox clubhouse.” Misty and Thompson were together for 15 years, the last 9 spent as husband and wife. They welcomed Cameron James on October 19, 2017, and Austin Howard on June 1, 2021.

Thompson’s love of baseball began when he built his own field at his childhood home on Old Mill Lane. An enthusiastic father, he was never short of praise for his boys. He taught them the fundamentals of Rock’n’roll, celebrating all things Cal Ripken, and that hard work is best enjoyed with laughter and smiles. Thompson’s love of the game has been passed on to both Cameron and Austin. Rain or shine, the 3 boys could be found playing catch or taking batting practice inside the house and out, all year round.

Thompson and Misty began “Running down a dream” after that baseball contest. Whether it be travelling to the Caribbean for fun in the sun, or chasing Tom Petty concerts around the country, Thompson and Misty made the most of life. Always adventurous, fun-loving, hard-working, and inclusive – they made sure to bring their friends and family along with them wherever they went.

Thompson loved music and having a beer with his guys. Thompson had a fascination with manipulating the English language, and a studious love of History. He loved his workshop, mowing the lawn, and projects around the house.

More than anything else, Thompson loved the life he built with Misty, Cameron, Austin, and his family.

He will be deeply missed.

Thompson was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Booth of Newport, RI.

He is survived by his wife, Misty Gray of Milton, MA, their sons Cameron James, and Austin Howard. His father Jim, and his girlfriend Kiki Finn of Portsmouth, RI; his brother James and wife Holly of Portsmouth: his brother John and his girlfriend Elaine of Revere, MA: mother-in-law, Chris Gray, father-in-law Ron Gray, many aunts, uncles, and cousins in RI, MA, NH, CA, ME and many great friends all over the world.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, August 25, 2024 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 26, 2024 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for Cameron and Austin’s future via https://www.gofundme.com/f/thompson-fight-ehe-cancer.

