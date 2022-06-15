Obituary: Glen S. Decosta (1971 – 2022)

It is with deep loss and sadness that we announce the death of Glen S. DeCosta, 50, of Portsmouth, RI. He passed away at home on June 11, 2022.

Glen was born in Fall River, MA, to Sandra Shaw and the late Dennis DeCosta. He grew up in Middletown, Rhode Island.

After graduating high school, Glen served four years in the U.S. Navy. Following his service in the military, he began his career as a tractor trailer driver, working for companies such as: The Newport Creamery, All American, Ice Cube, and eventually driving for Stop and Shop, which he was very proud of. He loved being a part of local 251, as a member of the teamsters. He was very athletic, always staying active in the gym. He enjoyed traveling and looked forward to his birthday vacation every year with his sister. He valued spending time with family and friends, especially his daughter. Glen will be remembered by his crazy stories and ability to make everyone laugh.

Glen is survived by his daughter; Sarah DeCosta, of Portsmouth, his mother; Sandra Shaw, of Middletown, and his sisters; Wendy Turano, of Middletown, and Jacqueline DeCosta, of Chicago, IL. He additionally leaves his aunts and uncle; Jesse and Ann DeCosta, Carol Peters, his niece and two nephews; Katelyn and Peter Turano, James Pendergrass, three great nephews, and many cousins.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to honor Glen Decosta is requested to make a contribution to his daughter Sarah’s college fund via Katelyn Turano.

