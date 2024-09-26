Rhode Island’s Hidden Gem: West Place Animal Sanctuary Eyes Coveted National Prize and Needs Your Votes

For the third time in four years, Rhode Island’s West Place Animal Sanctuary is a finalist for the Defender Service Awards, a prestigious recognition for nonprofits making a significant community impact. The sanctuary, which has been a previous finalist in the Animal Welfare category, is now vying for the Defender Service Honorees award, with the winner determined by public voting from October 2 to October 17, 2024.

Founded in 2007, West Place Animal Sanctuary has served as a beacon of compassion on New England’s “farm coast,” providing rescue, rehabilitation, and care for farm animals and wildlife. As Rhode Island’s oldest and largest farm animal sanctuary, it has been recognized for its lifesaving efforts and advocacy for animals rescued from abuse, neglect, and cruelty.

This year, West Place is calling on animal lovers, Land Rover fans, and all Rhode Islanders and New Englanders to help push them to the top. Voting is quick, free, and can be done daily through their website, www.westplace.org/defender.

“Winning the 2024 Defender Service Award would shine a national spotlight on farm animals, an overlooked and underrepresented animal population,” said Wendy Taylor, founder and executive director of West Place. She emphasized the significance of representing the smallest state in this national competition. “Rhode Islanders are proud and passionate about animal welfare. Your daily votes can help us grow, expand, and give more animals the second chances they deserve.”

The grand prize is a fully customized Defender 130 vehicle, tailored to meet the nonprofit’s needs, a vital tool for West Place’s ongoing mission. Sam Allen, Defender U.S. Brand Director, praised the impact these awards have on communities: “Each year we are incredibly inspired by the organizations’ tireless acts of service. This initiative reflects the Defender brand’s commitment to humanitarian efforts worldwide.”

West Place is gearing up for what Taylor calls “a two-week sprint to the finish.” They are counting on local support to secure this victory and continue making a difference for vulnerable animals across Rhode Island and beyond.

Rhode Islanders, it’s time to rally! Get your votes in, and help West Place Animal Sanctuary bring home the win. Voting is simple and free at www.westplace.org/defender. Voting kicks off October 2 and runs through October 17 .

