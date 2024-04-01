Obituary: Jacqueline Wakefield (1944-2024)

Jacqueline Wakefield, 79, of Middletown, RI, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Grand Islander Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Jacqueline was born in Newport, RI to Antone and Mary (Cavalho) Amaral on April 7, 1944. She was a devoted mother and wife for 61 years. She enjoyed the outdoors; camping with family, walks with her dog at Kings Park, feeding the birds, going to yard sales, sewing and her house plants.

Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Barry L. Wakefield of Middletown, daughter Darlene Pezza, son-in-law John of Saunderstown, daughter Lisa Wakefield of Tiverton, son Barry E. Wakefield and daughter-in-law Maureen of Middletown. Her grandchildren, Zachary Wakefield, Madison Wakefield, and Brooklyn Wakefield. She is also survived by her sister Eleanor Mendonca, of Middletown and brother-in-law Robert Bartel of Portsmouth.

She was predeceased by her sisters Jeraldine Reynolds and Cathy Bartel, and brothers-in-law Francis X. Mendonca and William Reynolds.

Per Jacqueline’s wishes, funeral services will be held privately on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, followed by a private burial at the Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, www.potterleague.org or to the American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

