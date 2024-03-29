Obituary: Marian E. Corey (1938-2024)

Marian E. Corey, 85, of Middletown, RI, passed away at home with her family by her side on March 26, 2024. She was the wife of the late Richard Corey.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Frederick C. Marley Sr. and Wealthy (Rose) Marley.

Marian is survived by her children; Patricia Perry, Susan Ashook, Linda (Peter) Davis, Robert (Karen) Corey, Leo Morris, Charlie (Marie) McDonald, her sisters; Shirley Gallagher, Linda Sherman, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents, Marian is preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Corey; her sisters, Carolyn Gray, Donna Lee Scott, Joanne Borden; her brothers, James Marley, Richard Marley, Franklin Marley, Frederick C. Marley Jr., and Michael Marley.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 1, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

A cemetery committal service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Browns Lane, Middletown, RI.