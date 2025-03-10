Obituary: James Byrne Callahan (1942-2025)

James Byrne Callahan, lovingly known as Byrne, passed away on March 6, 2025, at the age of 82. Born in Boston on March 14, 1942, to Dr. James and Ruth (Byrne) Callahan, Byrne grew up in Newport, RI. He graduated from Worcester Academy before earning a BA from the University of Vermont. Following graduation, he attended Officer Candidate School at Naval Station Newport, RI before being commissioned an Ensign in the United States Navy, where he served proudly during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Estes. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Byrne received a JD from Suffolk University Law School.

After Law School, Byrne began a career as an Attorney in Newport practicing law until his retirement. Byrne continued to serve his country in the US Naval Reserves, as a Judge Advocate Corps Officer retiring as a Captain.

Byrne was a member of The Newport Reading Room, serving as Secretary for 19 years. Additionally, he was a member of The Newport Clambake Club, Hazards Beach, The New York Athletic Club, The Players Club of New York and the Naval Club of Washington, DC.

Byrne is survived by his two children: Mary Hitchings and her husband James of the UK, along with their three children, Rees, Cooper, and Scarlett; and James C. Callahan II and his wife Lisa of Long Island, NY, with their son Hunter Byrne.

Byrne will be remembered for his love of his children. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 16 from 3:00-5:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 17 at 9:30am at St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columbia Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Byrne’s memory to the Newport Public Library, 300 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840, www.newportlibraryri.org.

