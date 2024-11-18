Obituary: Janet Sardinha (1936-2024)

Janet J. Sardinha, 88, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, and Naples, Florida passed away on November 12, 2024. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph R. (Dick) Sardinha.

Janet was born in Newport, RI on March 10, 1936, to the late Charles E. and Mary T. (Moniz) Warner. She is survived by her daughter Ann Hart (Donald) of Little Compton, RI, her siblings, Carol Weiss of New Hampshire, Kathy Souza of Middletown, Chuck Warner of Portsmouth, many nieces and nephews and their families. Janet was preceded in death by her son Timothy Sardinha.

Janet spent a long career with the original telephone company, starting as a switchboard operator in Newport and retiring as a group manager in 1992. After some well-deserved leisure time, she began a second career at The Preservation Society of Newport County. She particularly enjoyed participating in the annual Newport Flower Show and the Christmas at Rosecliff employee gatherings. Janet also relished spending the winter months at her Naples, Florida home with Dick. They took pleasure in beaching, boating, and dining with friends/family members as well as reading, playing cards, and solving word games together on the lanai.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, with visiting hours from 11:00 AM – Noon with a service to follow, all at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Donations in her memory to the Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services or The Preservation Society of Newport County would be greatly appreciated.