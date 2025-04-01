Obituary: Jhodi Ross Redlich (1959-2025)

Jhodi Ross Redlich, 65, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2025, surrounded by loving family at her home in Portsmouth, RI. Born on November 5, 1959, in Pensacola, Florida, she was the daughter of Anita (Friedman) Redlich and the late Leonard Redlich. At age 13 her family moved to Newport, RI., where she met the love of her life, Leonard Katzman, at a meeting of the local B’nai Brith Youth Organization. Jhodi graduated from Rogers High School in 1977 and earned a bachelor’s degree in speech pathology from the University of Rhode Island in 1981.

Jhodi loved literature and language and the art of storytelling. After college she spent time on Block Island and in Newport, working several jobs before landing a position with a public relations firm. There Jhodi was able to use her brilliant creative mind to help others tell their story and built an award-winning career in public relations and communications.

She was passionate about education, leaving the world of private PR firms for the communications office at the University of Rhode Island where she worked for over 25 years. While at URI Jhodi instituted many innovations: she developed the first webpage for URI communications in the 1990s, was editor of The Pacer university newspaper, launched a listserv for student communications, wrote speeches for President Carothers, created the university’s experts list to connect media with specialists on issues of the day, and so much more. Through all her accomplishments, the work that made Jhodi most joyful was helping others – mentoring, teaching, and encouraging students, interns, and colleagues to develop their own confidence and careers.

Jhodi is survived by her beloved family – her husband of 41 years, Leonard, their son Andrew Katzman, and his partner Marilyn Wallace Mendez.

Jhodi is also survived by her loving siblings – her brother Ried Redlich and his wife Mindy, sister Deb Redlich and her husband Eran Spitz, sister Michelle Wasserman and her husband Jeffrey, sister Katherine Redlich, brother Seth Redlich – and by her devoted mother Anita.

Jhodi had a great sense of joy and optimism in life. She lit up the room wherever she went, yet her unique gift was in using her energies to uplift others and create space for everyone to share the center of attention. She was bright and charming, goofy and fun, warm and loving. She was most happy when surrounded by family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Jhodi’s funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM at the Hoffman Jewish Memorial Chapel, 11 Fowler Avenue, Newport, with burial to follow at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jhodi R. Redlich may be sent to the Redlich Family Scholarship Endowment at URI by specifying it at www.uri.edu/giving/

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.

