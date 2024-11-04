Obituary: Joan Marks (1933-2024)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Joan Marks, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and cherished member of the Middletown community. Joan peacefully passed away on November 3, 2024, at the age of 91, in Newport Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Raymond Marks for 56 years.

Born on July 4, 1933, in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Stanley S. Sawyer, Sr. and Mary E. (Goffe) Sawyer. Joan led a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to her family. She was a devoted homemaker who took pride in caring for her three daughters and supporting her family.

Throughout her life, Joan worked in various capacities, including at the Tech Library at the NUSC in the 1950s, Frank’s Country Store Deli, and the Hammersmith Farm Gift Shop. However, she was most recently known for her warm presence and hard work at the bakery in the Middletown Stop and Shop.

Joan is survived by her children; Deborah Almeida, of Tiverton, Christine “Chris” (Ernest) Ware, of Newport, Lisa Breitenstein, of Tiverton, her granddaughter; Heather (Keyvon) Kronsberg, and her sisters-in-law, Nancy Sawyer, of Newport, and Patricia Lees, of Portsmouth. She additionally leaves many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband; Raymond Marks, her brothers; Stanley S. Sawyer Jr., and James E. Sawyer, Sr., her son-in-law; Richard Breitenstein, and her sister-in-law; Jeannine Sawyer.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral Services will continue on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 11:00 AM in Trinity Episcopal Church, 1 Queen Anne Square, Newport, RI. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery, East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Joan will forever be remembered for her kind heart, unwavering love for her family, and dedication to those she held dear. May she rest in peace and her memory live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, Attn: Philanthropy, or at https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/

