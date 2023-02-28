Obituary: John Murray “Sammy” Lauzon (1939-2023)

John Murray Lauzon, formerly from Meikle Avenue, Newport, passed away peacefully at his home in Summerfield, Florida on February 16.

Born to Peter and Julia Murray Lauzon on September 1939, he is survived by brothers Peter, (sister-n-law Ellen Lauzon) and Michael and sisters Mary and Kathleen Lauzon/Johnston, (brother-in-law, Donald Johnston) and a number of nieces and grand nieces and nephews, He is predeceased by his wife, Clare Sullivan Lauzon and brother, Julian (Louie) Lauzon

Living in his family home until his retirement to Florida, John remained a loyal “Fifth Warder” taking great pride in his Irish heritage. He marched in many St. Patrick’s Day parades with the National Guards and the Hibernians.

Through his painting and wall papering business, John provided meticulous work, treating his customers fairly and faithfully. His greatest achievement remains the care he provided to his siblings following the untimely death of his parents. Hard working and loyal are John’s greatest legacy.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com

