Obituary: John T. Sheehan Jr. (1946-2024)

John T. Sheehan Jr., known for his incredible intellect, determination, and strength, left us on the early morning of November 23, 2024, after a challenging journey with cancer. Throughout his most difficult moments, he never failed to care for those he loved, always putting his family and friends first. His quick wit and infectious spirit was a source of inspiration to all who knew him.

John was born on December 20, 1946, in Cranston, RI, embraced by his parents, the late Col. John T. Sheehan RISP and his wife Kathryn, and his sister, Mary Jane Scott. Growing up on Aquidneck Island, John made everlasting friends and memories. After his graduation from De La Salle High School, he went on to study Political Science at Providence College and later graduated from the New England School of Law. With tireless effort and commitment, John established himself as a successful businessman and practiced law for many years in the State of Rhode Island.

John liked to spend his time in typical Newport fashion; on the boat, dinner downtown, or enjoying the summer days at Hazards Beach. He had a love for travel, along with the most important sentiment of experiencing life with his family by his side.

His legacy for hard work, resilience, and the love he had for his family will live on through his wife of 55 years, Linda. Despite his own struggles, John selflessly cared for his beloved wife, until the end, ensuring her comfort and happiness always came first. He is survived by his two sons, John Sheehan, and his wife Abi, Jeffrey Sheehan and his wife Emily, his sister in law Karen Santa and her husband Gene, nieces Melissa Scott and Lissa Smith, and great-nephew, Riley Miller, nephews, John Scott and Patrick Condry, and his wife, Tammy and six cherished grandchildren, Brooke, Madison, Christian, Ryan, Jade and Mark Sheehan.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Three Angels Fund, P.O. Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02824 in his memory.

