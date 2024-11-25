Port of Galilee and Marine Facilities to Undergo Major Upgrades with $15M FEMA Grant

In a landmark step toward mitigating the impacts of climate change, Rhode Island has secured a $15.5 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the largest award of its kind in the state’s history. The funds will support a $17.2 million initiative to elevate critical infrastructure at the Port of Galilee in Narragansett and Wickford Dock, along with the replacement of eight docks across three state-managed marine facilities.

The grant, matched with state funding, was announced by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM), the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency (RIEMA), and the state’s Congressional Delegation. It aims to bolster resilience against rising sea levels, coastal flooding, and extreme weather events.

Securing a Critical Port

The Port of Galilee, a vital economic engine for Rhode Island and the 13th highest value fishing port in the nation, is at the heart of the initiative. The planned infrastructure improvements will focus on raising dock structures, replacing aging facilities, and implementing design strategies to mitigate future hazards.

“These investments are crucial to ensuring our working waterfronts can endure the increasing threats posed by climate change,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed. “This funding, covering 90 percent of project costs, will better protect our fishermen, businesses, and the surrounding communities.”

Collaboration to Confront Climate Change

The grant underscores a growing urgency to prepare for the accelerating impacts of climate change. Scientific models predict worsening storm surges and sea level rise along Rhode Island’s coastline.

“Commercial ports like Galilee are the backbone of our fishing industry and essential to Rhode Island’s economy,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. “This project builds on prior federal investments to modernize and safeguard these critical facilities.”

Congressman Seth Magaziner highlighted the importance of ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with changing environmental realities. “This federal investment will help protect the livelihoods of thousands of Rhode Islanders who depend on a strong and resilient port system,” he said.

A Milestone in Resilience Planning

State officials emphasized the collaborative effort behind the grant’s success.

“This record-breaking federal grant allows Rhode Island to take meaningful action against the climate crisis,” said Congressman Gabe Amo.

RIEMA Director Marc Pappas praised the effort of state agencies, noting that the project is critical to maintaining the economic and ecological health of the state’s coastline.

“This funding will enhance the resilience of our coastal infrastructure, safeguarding key industries and protecting communities from future disasters,” Mr. Pappas said.

DEM Director Terry Gray expressed gratitude for the federal support, acknowledging the two years of intensive work behind the application process.

“Raising dock structures is a critical step to protect Rhode Island’s marine facilities from sea level rise and extreme storms,” Mr. Gray said.

Investments in the Future

The grant is part of a larger push to modernize and protect the state’s maritime infrastructure. In addition to the FEMA-funded project, ongoing improvements at the Port of Galilee include $5.2 million in upgrades and $46 million in capital funding.

Governor Dan McKee called the grant a significant step forward for the Ocean State.

“Rhode Island is on the front lines of climate change, and we’re taking action to safeguard our coastal communities,” the governor said.

The upgrades are expected to strengthen the state’s commercial fishing industry and ensure the sustainability of its ports as economic and cultural hubs.

