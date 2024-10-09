Obituary: Judy Merriwether (1959-2024)

Judy Merriwether, 65, passed away October 5, 2024, peacefully at home. Judy was born August 28, 1959, in San Diego, CA. Judy lived in Newport for 53 years. Judy was outgoing, having never met a stranger, speaking to everyone she came across. As a result, she was known throughout Newport, you could even call her “The Mayor”, as she would walk downtown speaking to nearly everyone. She also had a generous giving nature.

Judy had attended the Maher Center since 1970 beginning with school. Despite her disability, she began working in 1989, and retired in 2020. Working at Maher center kitchen and also in retail. Judy was also an active participant in the Special Olympics competing in basketball, ice skating, track and field, bowling and sailing. In 1987, she attended the International Special Olympics.

Judy is predeceased by her mother, sister Susan Merriwether. She is survived by her caretakers Angela Pratt and Kenneth Molden and their family, Myah , Kamrin, Susan Pratt and Judy’s best friend Jessica Pozzi of Middletown; her father Glenn Merriwether; and two sisters, Glenda Biggerstaff of Laurinburg, NC, and Nancy Merriwether of Carthage, NC; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The Pratt family would like to thank Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice Care for their loving care and support to Judy. Judy enjoyed all the company from her nurses and CNAs.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown RI, 02842

