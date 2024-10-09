Rhode Island Celebrates Seafood Month: Fresh Local Catch at Your Fingertips

October has officially been proclaimed “Seafood Month” by Governor Dan McKee, aligning with National Seafood Month. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative are inviting residents and visitors to enjoy the state’s rich offerings of fresh, local seafood by using SeafoodRI.gov as a guide to explore where they can purchase and enjoy it.

SeafoodRI.gov is home to the RI Seafood brand’s local seafood finder, which features more than 118 restaurants, seafood markets, grocers, and direct sellers offering fresh, locally sourced seafood. The site also provides real-time landing data, event updates, recipes, and cooking tips to help consumers make the most of the Ocean State’s marine bounty.

“Making it easier for people to find and buy Rhode Island seafood is good for everyone,” Governor McKee said. “It supports thousands of hard-working men and women in one of our oldest industries, and it celebrates the restaurants and food businesses that have made Rhode Island a foodie destination. Plus, it’s a cornerstone of our state food security strategy.”

From calamari to oysters and finfish, Rhode Island seafood is recognized worldwide. DEM Director Terry Gray emphasized the goal of increasing local demand: “We want to jolt interest right here in Rhode Island,” he said. “There is an abundance of seafood year-round, and it’s all delicious.”

Supporting the local seafood industry has significant economic benefits. According to NOAA Fisheries, Rhode Island’s fisheries and seafood sector accounted for nearly 9,342 jobs and $872 million in 2022. Commercial landings alone brought in $81.7 million in 2023, marking a 9.5% increase from 2020, demonstrating a strong rebound from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molly Moran-Ogren, Chair of the RI Seafood Marketing Collaborative, highlighted the importance of supporting the local seafood community: “Every time you choose RI Seafood, you’re helping support thousands of livelihoods and a more resilient local food system.”

The Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative, established by the General Assembly in 2011, aims to bolster the state’s seafood industry. Its efforts, symbolized by the trademarked RI Seafood logo, include hosting events, offering small business support, and providing resources like the Pilot Commercial Fishing Microgrant Program. The collaborative’s outreach has connected with over 3,200 consumers and more than 118 Rhode Island businesses over the past year.

With Seafood Month underway, Rhode Islanders are encouraged to dive into the fresh, sustainable bounty our waters have to offer while supporting the local economy.

