Obituary: Kathleen E. (Brannigan) Michael (1930-2022)

Kathleen E. (Brannigan) Michael of Newport passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at John Clarke Nursing Home. She was born on February 8, 1930, in Newport, RI to the late Harry and Margaret (McGrath) Brannigan. Kathleen attended St. Augustin’s School and graduated from St. Catherine Academy in 1947. Kathleen worked at the Newport Daily News, Jaffe’s Pharmacy and as a CNA at John Clarke Nursing Home. She later married Marshall Michael, Jr. at St. Augustin’s Church in Newport on June 4, 1949. They were married for over 73 years.

Kathleen stayed busy raising 6 children and welcoming all her children’s friends (many of whom loved to raid her fridge). Kathleen was instrumental in running the childcare program during Sunday mass at St. Augustin’s church. She also had the amazing talent of knitting, especially Irish knit sweaters and blankets. Her favorite project was knitting baby sweaters and hats, many of which she donated to the annual St. Augustin’s Church Bazaar. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were also the lucky recipients of these special sweaters.

Over the past few weeks, the Michael family has heard many wonderful stories about Kathleen and her mother who were always there to bring a home-cooked meal up to a neighbor or be there as bonus moms. The Michael family is so appreciative of their friends, both old and new, for sharing these wonderful memories. The Michael family also wants to send a special note of thanks to the wonderful people at John Clarke Nursing Home, for the love and care they gave Kathleen over the past two months.

Kathleen leaves behind her children, Thomas Michael of New York, Kevin Michael (Krista) of Middletown, Gary Michael (Ellen) of Newport, Deborah Michael (Alan), of California, Cheryl Lamoureux (Michael) of Indiana and David Michael (Jessica) of Jamestown, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall M. Michael, Jr., her brother, Thomas Brannigan and sister-in-law, Misae Brannigan.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3:00-6:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Monday, September 12 at St. Mary’s Church, Spring St, Newport at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen’s memory may be made to the St. Augustin Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 357, Newport, RI 02840.

