Obituary: Laura Hull (1963-2024)

Laura A Hull, 61, of W Warwick, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2024 surrounded by close family after a 7 year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was the wife of David G Hull of 41 years.

Born on April 24, 1963, she was the daughter of Dorothy Gill Purdy and the late Robert E. Purdy.

Laura grew up in Newport, RI. She graduated Rogers High School in 1981. Following graduation she worked for the Naval Investigative Services for many years as a secretary. She then pursued a nursing degree and became an RN. Laura provided care to all ages, but she truly shined as a pediatric nurse working in homes and in the ER at Hasbro Hospital.

Laura was an avid reader and crafter. You could always find her creating something for those she loved and cared for. She loved spending time with her husband and grandchildren. They we always going on new adventures together.

Laura is survived by her daughter Amanda Barrile and her husband Paul Barrile of Tiverton, RI, her grandchildren, Kayleigh Hull, Emma Hull and Cole Barrile. Her brothers and sisters; Lisa Bulot and her husband Charles Bulot of Lago Vista, TX, Robert Purdy of Johnston, RI, Meridith Smith and her husband John-Lee of Houston, TX and Gregory Purdy and his wife Jocelynn Rego of Portsmouth, RI, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Robert E. Purdy, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennamarie Hull.

Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, August, 16, 2024, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Funeral Services and Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations in Laura’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association RI Chapter. Please send tributes to: 245 Waterman St Ste 306, Providence, RI 02806.

