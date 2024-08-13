New Construction: Stunning Jamestown Coastal Retreat Hits the Market for $3,295,000

20 Marcello Drive | Jamestown, RI | 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, 3,172 square feet | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $3,295,000.

Nestled in the idyllic town of Jamestown, Rhode Island, known for its serene seaside ambiance and prime location between Newport and Narragansett, this newly constructed contemporary residence offers a rare blend of modern luxury and coastal charm. With sweeping views of the iconic Newport Bridge and close proximity to Jamestown’s quaint Village, local beaches, and the attractions of Newport, this home promises an unparalleled lifestyle.

Spanning over 4,000 square feet, the property features four bedrooms and four and a half baths, each space meticulously crafted with a discerning eye for high-end design. The home’s coastal aesthetic is both sophisticated and inviting, with spacious living and dining areas that seamlessly connect to a gourmet chef’s kitchen. Here, white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances set the stage for culinary excellence.

The second floor hosts a stunning primary suite, offering expansive views of the bridge, an oversized primary bathroom, and dual walk-in closets. Two additional ensuite bedrooms complete this level, providing ample space and privacy. The walk-out lower level offers versatile living space, including an additional ensuite bedroom and a family room, perfect for casual gatherings.

State-of-the-art mechanical systems, provisions for an elevator, and an attached two-car garage enhance the home’s functionality. The property’s meticulously landscaped grounds include an expansive rear deck that spans the entire back of the house, leading to a lower-level patio and a yard that is primed for a pool or garden. With deeded beach access just across the street, this coastal gem is truly a sanctuary by the sea.

