Lila Delman Compass Sets New Benchmark with $2.7 Million Stone Harbour Condo Sale

Lila Delman Compass has announced the sale of a premier waterfront condominium at 345 Thames Street, Unit 409N, within Bristol’s prestigious Stone Harbour complex. The property fetched an impressive $2.7 million, marking a new high for price per square foot within the community, according to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Alyce Wright, a Sales Associate with Lila Delman Compass’s Newport office, represented both the seller and the buyer in this landmark transaction. This sale eclipses the previous record for highest price per square foot in Stone Harbour—a record that Wright herself set earlier this year with another property in the same complex.

The luxury condo boasts sweeping, unobstructed views to the south and west, extending over Narragansett Bay to the iconic Newport Bridge. The residence was meticulously renovated by renowned builder Dave Butera, who infused the space with a nautical-inspired design. Notable features include a barreled paneled ceiling in the entryway and coffered ceilings throughout the open-plan living room, dining area, and kitchen.

“The stunning water views from the prime southwest corner of the building, combined with the exquisite millwork and multitude of upgrades, make this a truly extraordinary waterfront residence,” Wright said in a statement.

This sale marks another milestone for Wright, who has now facilitated 43 transactions in the Stone Harbour complex. Since 2023, she has been involved in five of the six sales within the community, further solidifying her expertise in this exclusive market.

