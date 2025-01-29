Obituary: Linda Blaney (1957-2025)

Linda Blaney, 68, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. She was married to her beloved husband Dermot McDermott for 23 years until his passing in 2019.

Born in Brockton, MA on January 2, 1957, she was the daughter of the late James and Agnes (McNally) Blaney.

Linda was a 1975 graduate from Middletown High School and worked at various restaurants in Newport as a waitress, but most of her career was spent at Salas’ Restaurant until its closing. She loved going to the beach with her friends and family, reading, crosswords and just spending time at home.

Linda is survived by her nephew Robert Blaney of North Stonington, CT, brother-in-law David Couser of Newport, RI and many cousins throughout New England. Her husband Dermot McDermott, brother Jim and sisters Alice, Judy and Susan predeceased her. She will also be missed by her many friends.

A burial with Dermot will be private. A celebration of Linda’s life will be scheduled in the near future.

Please donate in her memory to the American Cancer Society, https://donate.cancer.org/

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

