Behind the Scenes at the Newport Mansions: Curators Share Rare Glimpse into Museum Work

This winter and spring, The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering an exclusive look into the meticulous work that sustains some of America’s most treasured historic homes. Through a series of limited programs, “Lifting the Curtain: Behind the Scenes of Museum Work,” members of the curatorial staff and resident scholars will share their expertise with the public.

Running through April, these programs provide an opportunity to delve into the curatorial, conservation, and preservation efforts that take place behind the grand facades of the Newport Mansions. Some events feature specialized tours, while others offer an intimate examination of objects from the museum’s collections. Many of these programs have limited attendance, and some have already sold out.

For those interested in exploring the full array of events, a complete listing is available at www.newportmansions.org/events/lifting-the-curtain.

The series also includes two live lectures at Rosecliff, which will be available via Zoom for remote participants. On Thursday, February 6, at 6 p.m., Leslie B. Jones, the Preservation Society’s Director of Museum Affairs and Chief Curator, will present “Chief Curator’s Choice.” While the exact topic remains a surprise, the discussion will connect to the broader theme of ongoing preservation efforts at these storied properties.

Later in the season, on Thursday, March 27, at 6 p.m., Dr. Nicole Williams, Curator of Collections, will present “Newport through a New Lens: Treasures of Photography at the Preservation Society.” This lecture will highlight the Preservation Society’s extensive archive of Gilded Age photographs, which include celebrity portraits, scenic views from around the world, and iconic Newport landmarks. Dr. Williams will examine how early photographers navigated the evolving boundaries between documentation and artistic expression.

With its blend of exclusive tours, in-depth lectures, and hands-on experiences, “Lifting the Curtain” offers a rare and enlightening perspective on the work required to maintain Newport’s architectural and cultural legacy.

