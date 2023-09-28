Obituary: Lisa Anne Wright (1978-2023)

Lisa Anne Wright, 45, of Newport, RI, passed away on September 24, 2023. Born in Newport, RI on February 25, 1978, She was the daughter of Charles and Anne Wright.

Lisa was an active woman, enjoyed camping and travelling, especially trips to North Conway, New Hampshire, or walks at the Sachuest Point Wildlife Preserve in Middletown. She enjoyed a unique love of turtles, Yoda, and never missed a chance to go dancing and listening to music, especially Prince, Stevie Nicks, David Bowie, Joan Jett, Bob Marley as well as Tupak and Biggie Smalls. She was a warrior during her illness, but didn’t let that get in the way of enjoying the world around her.

Her career as a hairdresser brought her in touch with many special people in her life, through work in several different salons, most recently at Ultra. She loved her career and the clients she met. Most recently she was continuing her education with additional coursework in HR training. Even during her illness, she continued to work at home with some of her longtime clients. Over the last holiday season, she cherished the special Christmas ornaments expressing love from friends and supporters around the world.

Lisa is survived by her her children Tyler Wright and Ava Wright of Newport, her parents Anne and Charles Wright of Newport, and her siblings Jen and Jeff Wright, as well as several dear cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Lisa is preceded in death by her grandparents Kay and John Dutra and Edith and Fred Wright, her uncle Joe Dutra, and cousins Donna Marques and Fred DeSilvia.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to write a message to Lisa and bring that with you as a private gift to her.

Donations in her memory may be made to the RI Cancer Center https://giving.lifespan.org/LCI , VNS Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871, or the Three Angels Fund, PO Box 4003, Middletown, RI 02842.

